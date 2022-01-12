With the usual packed house for a Rogers-STMA matchup, the Rogers boys hockey team came back from a 3-1 second period deficit to beat rival St. Michael 4-3, in overtime, Jan. 4 in Rogers.
Hard checking and physical play by both teams was the norm in this game, which brought both team’s fan bases to their feet. Rogers would strike first with an early first-period goal by Hogan Sinjem just 3:09 into the game. This would hold up as the only score of the period for either team.
The second period was evenly played until a 4-minute span midway through the period, as STMA would score three goals — one short handed — in quick fashion. A 1-0 Rogers lead was suddenly a 3-1 deficit. STMA was rolling. Fortunately, for Rogers, Mikan Miller was able to breathe some life into the Royals with a late goal at 15:45 of the period. Rogers headed to the second intermission down 3-2.
Both teams had multiple scoring opportunities in the third period, and Rogers finally broke through with a goal by Carson Melquist at 7:13 of the period to tie the game at 3-3. This score would hold up the rest of the way and send the game into overtime.
The overtime was short-lived, however, as the Royals’ Matt Lomen found the back of the net just 9 seconds into overtime to complete the comeback victory for Rogers. Rogers improves their record to 7-5-1 with the win, their third straight, while STMA drops to 5-6, and has now lost five straight games.
Rogers played at Wayzata Tuesday, Jan. 11, before playing its next home game vs. Osseo Thursday, Jan. 13.
