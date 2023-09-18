The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is hosting its 33rd Annual Fundraiser Event on Thursday, Oct. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., at Rush Creek Golf Course, 7801 County Road 101 in Maple Grove.

The Rotary’s annual fundraiser is one of Maple Grove’s biggest social events of the year.

  

