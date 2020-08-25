The Rotary Club of Maple Grove with the India Association of Minnesota (IAM) as a collaborating organization has been awarded with a $60,000 Global Grant from Rotary International to use in distributing COVID-19 medical equipment and medical consumables to essential frontline healthcare workers in Minnesota. This is the largest grant by the Maple Grove club procured to date. This project will complement ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts at the Rotary Club of Maple Grove and IAM and make a transformative impact in the community.
Rotary Global Grants typically support large activities with sustainable and measurable outcomes. In addition to the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, other Rotary Clubs contributing to this grant are the Rotary Club of Brooklyn Park in Minnesota and several clubs from Thane, India including the Rotary Clubs of Thana West, Thane, Thane DownTown, Thane Lake City, Thane North, Thane Mid Town, and Kalyan Riverside.
The COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota can likely surge as community members start to actively participate in daily outdoor activities. The number of Minnesotans diagnosed with the virus has trended upwards in the past week. Availability of masks is paramount to control the spread of the disease.
Dr. Raj Khankari, President of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, asked for public input in the distribution of the medical equipment. “This grant is for the entire state of Minnesota,” Khankari said. “So whenever and wherever a healthcare facility finds a need for PPE’s in the state, please let us know. We are excited to partner with IAM who has already been doing an extraordinary job in the fight of COVID-19 to help vulnerable Minnesotans in need.”
Sreeni Checka, President of India Association of Minnesota, said, “IAM is proud to partner with the Rotary Club of Maple Grove and Sister Clubs to assist Minnesotans in need. We look forward to building on this collaboration to bring the organizations together for many future service initiatives that benefit our Minnesota community at-large.”
Since the beginning of the Pandemic in March, Maple Grove Rotary has responded to the crisis by cutting out, sewing, and distributing face masks. To this date 4,300 masks have been made and distributed to locations including Allina Health Care, Key West Florida Emergency Medical Teams, the Navajo and Hopi Nations of Northern Arizona, North Minneapolis, the Fon Du Lac Reservation, and to the homeless encampment in Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis.
The IAM Community platform with 200+ volunteers, community organizers and many partner organizations has produced and distributed 15,000 fabric masks, 1,200 gowns, 900 face shields and also purchased and distributed N-95 masks, wipes, caps, gloves, goggles, hand sanitizers and thermometers to essential frontline and healthcare workers and vulnerable seniors and community members all across Minnesota. In addition, IAM delivered 10,000 meals and equivalent groceries to food banks to address food insecurity.
This global grant will supply surgical gowns, surgical caps, hand sanitizers, N95/reusable/disposable surgical masks, thermometers, pulse oximeters, goggles, gloves and cloth masks to essential frontline healthcare workers in Minnesota
Although currently meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the internet meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186
India Association of Minnesota, founded in 1973, is an umbrella coalition organization representing 50,000+ Asian Indians (the second largest group of foreign born Minnesotans) and 50+ partner organizations that represent cultural, regional, service, spiritual, religious, and social causes across the community. The IAM platform pools collective resources of the community to promote Culture, give back through Charity and establish Connections. Join our movement and make a difference. More details at iamn.org.
