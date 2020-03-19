The Rogers All Night Grad Party committee’s Wine and Beer Tasting event has been postponed until May 15. The event was originally scheduled for March 20.
Updated information can be found on the All Night Grad Party website- rhsgradparty.com
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 3:16 pm
