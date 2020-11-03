The unofficial results are in the race for mayor and city council in the city of Rogers.
With all the precincts reporting, incumbent Rick Ihli received the most votes with 5,105 votes (73.03%). Challenger Gregory Bownik received 1,845 votes (26.39%).
Voters elected two candidates to the council. Those receiving the most votes were incumbent Shannon Klick with 4,395 votes (43,05%) and Kevin Jullie with 2,377 votes (23.29%). Challengers Greg Hoseth received 1,872 votes (18.34%) and Daniel Bownik received 1,501 votes (14.70%).
