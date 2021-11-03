Rogers volleyball (26-4) won their Section 8AAAA quarterfinal match against Elk River (11-19) on Oct. 28 in Rogers 25-16, 25-12, and 25-18.

The No. 2 seeded Royals faced sixth-seeded Bemidji on Nov. 2 in Rogers, after press deadline, in the section semifinals. Bemidji upset third-seeded Sartell 3-1 to reach the semifinals.

The winner of the Nov. 2 match will play against the winner of the STMA/Moorhead game. The section championship game will be Saturday, Nov. 6.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments