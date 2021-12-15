Despite the snow storm Friday, Dec. 10, residents crowded at the Rogers Event Center for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting. The event started at 6 p.m. with activities like talking with Santa and then the tree lighting was at 7 p.m. Mayor Rick Ihli (left) and Santa (right) announced the tree lighting at the event. (Photos by Rogers Recreation and Facilities Coordinator Havana Hanson)
The Rogers’ High School band played for guests to give holiday cheer. Front row: Greta Rocheford Back Row left to right: Evan Engstrom, Emmet Goodmonson, Luella Amundson, Dylan Kollman, Bryce Daiker and Cody Hegyi.
This year is the first year the tree lighting is at the newly built Rogers Event Center. Residents were able to watch the tree lighting with Mayor Rick Ihli, and then either enjoy bonfires outside or go back into the warm event center.
Hot chocolate and cookies were offered at the tree lighting. Families could also make s’mores outside by the fires.
Kids could meet with Santa and share what they wanted for the holidays.
