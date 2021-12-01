Rogers to host Holiday Tree Lighting event Dec. 10

Residents are invited to come for some festive lights and activities Friday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., for the Rogers’ annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the newly opened Event Center located at 12716 Main Street, Rogers.
Hot chocolate, cookies, caroling and a special activities begin at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. Be sure to put a name in the raffle to be selected to flip the switch. Event updates will be posted at rogersmn.gov/recreation.
Donations for Cross’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive will be accepted during the event. A donation barrel will be available for donation drop-offs. New, unwrapped toys and gift cards will be accepted. Infants to 10 years old will receive new toys. Those children ages 11 years old and up will receive gift cards.
