Rogers to host Holiday Tree Lighting event Dec. 10

The Holiday Tree Lighting will be hosted at the newly opened Event Center. (Photo courtesy of the city of Rogers)

Residents are invited to come for some festive lights and activities Friday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., for the Rogers’ annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the newly opened Event Center located at 12716 Main Street, Rogers.

Hot chocolate, cookies, caroling and a special activities begin at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. Be sure to put a name in the raffle to be selected to flip the switch. Event updates will be posted at rogersmn.gov/recreation.

Donations for Cross’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive will be accepted during the event. A donation barrel will be available for donation drop-offs. New, unwrapped toys and gift cards will be accepted. Infants to 10 years old will receive new toys. Those children ages 11 years old and up will receive gift cards.

