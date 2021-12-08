The Rogers gymnastics team finished sixth out of nine teams at the Elk River Invitational.

The results are: Big Lake 143.05, Wayzata 142.05, Elk River/Zimmerman 137.80, Anoka and Monticello 137.40; Rogers 129.25, Blaine 117.35, Princeton 116.65, and Moorhead 111.35.

