The Rogers Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 12913 Main Street in Rogers,
Movies in the park, Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:45 p.m. or close to dusk outside Rogers Event Center. Bring your own lawn chair. Friday Sept. 10 – vote on which movie you would like to see at rogersmn.gov/movieinmypark.
Jammers event is Sunday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. Join the Senior Center the first Sunday of every month for a fun gathering with live music and potluck food buffet. Enjoy the music from local musicians, friendly company and delicious potluck at 4 p.m. Bring a food item to share.
Coming of Age, Monday, Sept. 13. Show starts at 6 p.m. Meet at the Community Room parking lot at 4:15 p.m. Alive and Kickin’s Coming of Age is a musical journey. It honors and celebrates Seniors’ Golden Years with all-new stories and songs that redefine what it means to age. Sign up at the Senior Center. Cost is $64 per person; checks payable to the city of Rogers. Play is at the Ives Auditorium at Masonic Heritage Center in Bloomington.
Community Bingo, Monday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Cards are 25 cents per game with a limit of six cards per game. A variety of games are played with cash prizes of $5 per game and $10 for the final cover-all. Refreshments are served. This is a fundraiser for the Seniors of Rogers, played every other month.
Watercolor Class, Thursday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. Join the Senior Center for an afternoon of creativity and fun. This month’s theme is Forest Sunset. All supplies will be provided and Jean McFarlane will be instructing the class for only $5. Call 763-428-0600 to preregister.
Biogaphy Helpers, Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Community Room. Paul Wolff created Biography Helpers in order to help people complete their life story. Sadly, many know very little about the early lives of our own parents. He offers one and two hour workshops designed to help you use tools needed to start and finish an autobiography on your own. The work-shop will construct and lay out a complete plan to follow in order for you to start and finish your life story. This work-shop is $129 for two hours, or $89 for one hour. Pre-register and pay at the Senior Center. Checks payable to Paul Wolf. Last day to register is Thursday, Sept. 16.
Walking Group, Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Lions Central Community Park. Take a walk in one of the nearby parks from the Senior Center while getting out and enjoying the fresh air and meeting new people. Plan on walking a little over an hour. The group walks at somewhat of a brisk pace, so be sure to wear comfortable footwear. Sign up at the Senior Center.
Driver Improvement 4-Hour Class, Thursday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center. Cost is $24 per person. This class could save participants 10% on their auto insurance for three years. Pre-registration is required. Call 1-888-234-1294 to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.