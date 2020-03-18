Rogers Senior Dining is closed until further notice.  An alternative for noon meals could be Meals on Wheels through CROSS Food Shelf 763-425-1050.  It's a nutritious, hot meal delivered to elderly, disabled and home-bound individuals Monday through Friday.  The meals are delivered between 11:00am and 12pm for a small fee.  crossservices.org/meals-on-wheels/

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments