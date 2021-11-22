Since 2011, Maynard’s Restaurant in Rogers has been setting aside one day a year to raise funds for CROSS Services by donated 100% of their sales for that day.
Over the past 10 years, they have raised more than $125,000 for CROSS through these events. When the pandemic made the event impossible in November 2020, Maynards wouldn’t give up.
“This year, Maynard’s took a huge leap in support of CROSS,” said CROSS Executive Director Liz Brown. “During a time when service staff and products were hard to come by, they supported CROSS in March with 100% Day of their sales.”
Now they have returned to their November tradition, holding a second event this year. Brown said, “This giving spirit shows Maynard’s love of this community and of CROSS. We are blown away by how the community turns out for this day of giving at Maynard’s and we couldn’t be more grateful and in awe of this kind of generosity.”
Rachel Pechia, General Manager of Maynard’s in Rogers said, “Maynard’s loves the opportunity to show the community that supports us every day how much we appreciate them. Our CROSS Services Fundraiser is one of our favorite days of the year to give back to the people of Rogers.”
CROSS invites the community to take this opportunity to treat oneself to a lunch or dinner out—or in: takeout counts, too.
CROSS Services provides emergency and support services — food, clothing, housing assistance, and more — to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-four year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.