Rogers residents complete Citizen Police Academy

The Rogers Police Department hosted a graduation ceremony for its second-ever Citizens Police Academy. This event was at the conclusion of the 10-week academy, which included several presentations from officers, a visit from Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigators, CPR certification through North Memorial Ambulance, and visits to Hennepin County Jail and Dispatch.
This was the second session of the Rogers Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy. This academy class had 20 participants, who ranged in ages and occupations.
There had young participants recently graduated from Rogers High School, Rogers City Council Member Kevin Jullie, retired participants, and everywhere in the middle.
This session was 10-weeks, two weeks longer than the 8-week first session. Rogers police added in the two extra weeks because there was no shortage of material to present. The added weeks were filled with a first responder presentation from North Memorial Ambulance, which included American Heart Association CPR certification for all, and an in-person tour of the Hennepin County Jail and Hennepin County dispatch center.
During the other weeks of the Citizens Police Academy, participants heard presentations from police administration, including Chief Daniel Wills and Captain Jason Foster. Participants heard from various Rogers Police Department presenters regarding topics of DWI enforcement, community engagement, patrol operations, investigations, drug task force, police K-9, and Use of Force. Two participants even agreed to be on the receiving end of a Taser deployment, and a detective personally demonstrated the effects of the chemical spray.
The purpose of the Citizens Police Academy is to welcome the Rogers citizens and business owners inside of the police department to get a first-hand look at how the Rogers Police Department operates. The Citizens Police Academy will have its third session fall of 2023.
