Rogers residents complete Citizen Police Academy

(Photo courtesy of the Rogers Police Department)

The Rogers Police Department hosted a graduation ceremony for its second-ever Citizens Police Academy. This event was at the conclusion of the 10-week academy, which included several presentations from officers, a visit from Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigators, CPR certification through North Memorial Ambulance, and visits to Hennepin County Jail and Dispatch.

This was the second session of the Rogers Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy. This academy class had 20 participants, who ranged in ages and occupations.

There had young participants recently graduated from Rogers High School, Rogers City Council Member Kevin Jullie, retired participants, and everywhere in the middle.

