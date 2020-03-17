The City of Rogers encourages the public to stay up to date on the coronavirus 2019/COVID-19 situation and to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health. The City, through its COVID-19 Emergency Management Group, continues to monitor rapidly changing developments to ensure continuity of essential city operations and services.
Covid-19 Resources
For more information and up to date guidance/recommendations, see the following resources:
- Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Minnesota Department of Health: https://www.health.state.mn.us/disea…/coronavirus/index.html
- Hennepin County Emergency Management: https://www.hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/covid-19
City Announcements
Check out the latest updates and announcements below:
- Closure of City Buildings Effective March 17, 2020- The COVID-19 epidemic is a rapidly-evolving situation, and measures to control its spread have affected all of our daily lives. The City of Rogers is doing its part in the effort to minimize the health risk to our residents, visitors and City staff members. This includes adherence to CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines regarding gatherings and social distancing. To that end, all City offices will close to the public effective 4:30 p.m. on March 17, 2020, until further notice. Those facilities include:
- City Hall
- Public Works/Engineering
- Police Department
- Fire Department/Community Room
- Rogers Activity Center/Ice Arena
- Senior Center
- Rogers Muni On-Sale Liquor (in accordance with MN Department of Health requirements)
- Note: Rogers Wines and Spirits off-sale liquor store will remain open at this time, but may be subject to closure or change in hours in the future.This decision will be re-evaluated as the situation unfolds.
This decision will be re-evaluated as the situation unfolds.
City staff will continue to work to deliver high-quality services to our residents, and we can provide those services through a variety of means beyond simply visiting City Hall, including telephone and internet/website access. We encourage residents and businesses to visit the City website or contact City Hall for assistance.
More information will follow in the coming days that details all of the services that can be provided remotely (phone/internet/mail) with recommendations on how to best access those specific services.
Please be patient as we deal with the COVID-19 response while continuing to provide the normal services you are accustomed to.
Contacts:
- City Website: www.rogersmn.gov
- City Hall – incl. Finance, Utility Billing and Planning: 763-428-2253
- Police: 763-428-3450
- Fire: 763-428-3500
- Public Works/Utilities/Engineering: 763-428-8580
- Recreation/Senior Programs: 763-428-1033
- Community Room- Effective immediately, the Rogers Community Room will not be available for outside rentals through April 15, with the possibility of an extension if deemed necessary. Furthermore, until May 11, following the current recommendation from the CDC, the Community Room will be closed to groups of 50 or more or to events that cannot maintain advised social distances. During this time, we will be evaluating the situation to determine when we will reopen to regular activities. Staff will be contacting all reservations for re-scheduling and or refunds as appropriate. Posted March 17, 2020.
- Rogers Activity Center Closed- Due to the current recommendation from the CDC, the Rogers Activity Center will be closed until May 11. During this time, we will be evaluating the situation to determine when we will reopen. Staff will be contacting all reservations for re-scheduling and or refunds as appropriate. Posted March 17, 2020.
- Senior Center Closed- For the health and safety of our senior population, the Senior Center will be CLOSED, and all social activities will be canceled: March 13 to April 14. This includes Senior Congregate Dining, Friday Cross Food Drop, Coffee Club, Cards, BINGO, Card Making, Exercise & Art Classes, Billiards, Movies, etc. Updates will be on our weather information line 763-428-0960 and website. We will re-evaluate the situation for events starting April 15 and beyond. Posted March 17, 2020.
- Emergency Meeting- Mayor Rick Ihli has called an emergency meeting of the City Council for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8 a.m. at City Hall to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on City Operations. Posted on March 16, 2020.
- Planning Commission Update- Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, March 17 has been moved to the Rogers Activity Center/Ice Arena, 21080 141st Avenue North. Meeting time is 7 p.m. In accordance with CDC recommendations, the meeting room will be set up to assist with social distancing. Persons that are ill or are not feeling well are advised not to attend. Posted on March 16, 2020.
- Planning Commission Update- The Open House for the Territorial Road residential subdivision as proposed by Lennar is postponed until further notice. Posted on March 16, 2020.
