Rogers police win Justin Morneau Winter Warm-Up Coat Drive

(Photo courtesy of the Rogers Police Department)

On Dec. 5, the Rogers Police Department won the traveling trophy for the Justin Morneau Winter Coat drive. Officers were able to meet some Twins greats, including Joe Mauer and Tim Laudner.

The Rogers Police Department once again participated in the Justin Morneau Winter Warm-Up Coat Drive.

This coat drive is a competition among participating police departments in the metro area. The police department collecting the most coats wins a traveling trophy. The trophy is an authentically signed Justin Morneau baseball bat. The case had a small plaque recognizing each winning police department. In 2019, Dayton Police took the prize, and Mounds View Police held the bat from 2020 – 2021.

