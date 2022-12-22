Rogers police win Justin Morneau Winter Warm-Up Coat Drive

The Rogers Police Department once again participated in the Justin Morneau Winter Warm-Up Coat Drive.
This coat drive is a competition among participating police departments in the metro area. The police department collecting the most coats wins a traveling trophy. The trophy is an authentically signed Justin Morneau baseball bat. The case had a small plaque recognizing each winning police department. In 2019, Dayton Police took the prize, and Mounds View Police held the bat from 2020 – 2021.
Through a community effort involving Rogers schools, churches, businesses, and residents, the Rogers Police Department’s coat drive was able to collect 457 winter coats in 2022. These coats were enough to secure the titles as top collecting police department.
On Dec. 5, all of the participating police departments gathered in Mounds View for an organized collection event. At this event, the coats were counted and the winning department was recognized. The Minnesota Twins acknowledged the significance of this event, and sent out some representatives; including TC Bear, Louie Varland, Glen Perkins, World Series Champion Tim Laudner, and hometown star, Joe Mauer. At the event, officers were able to meet and greet the Twins greats, and Mounds View handed over the traveling bat. Rogers police is excited to continue this great event next winter, and will proudly defend the title.
All donated coats are then donated to the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center to be distributed to those in need.
