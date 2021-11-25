Rogers Police Department is looking to purchase body-worn cameras for the purpose of documenting evidence and accurately capturing contacts between members of the department and the public with the goal of enhancing public trust and accountability to provide transparency.
Due to Minnesota State Statue, a local law enforcement agency must provide an opportunity for the public to comment before body-worn cameras are purchased and implemented.
Rogers police will be accepting public comments now through Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 p.m. submitted through email to police-bodycam@rogersmn.gov or by mail to Rogers Police Department, Attn: Chief Dan Wills, 21860 Industrial Court, Rogers, MN 55374.
Residents will also have the opportunity to comment at the Dec. 14 Rogers City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
To find out more about Rogers Police Department’s policies on body-worn cameras go to rogersmn.gov/policedepartment/body-worn-cameras
