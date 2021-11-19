Rogers Police Citizens’ Academy first students graduate

After a seven-week course that started in September, a group of 12 Rogers residents graduated Nov. 10 from the Rogers Police Citizens Academy hosted by the Rogers Police Department.
Those who took the class were able to learn about police officer recruitment, selection and training process, DWI enforcement, the department’s K-9 program with a demonstration, police pursuits and more.
At the graduation ceremony Nov. 10, the Roger’s City Council and police department attended to congratulate the graduates.
The Rogers Police Department has already received interest for the academy to continue next year. The 2022 Citizens Academy and application dates will be announced soon through their website and social media pages. If anyone is interested in participating in the academy next year or would like to learn about the citizens academy, visit rogersmn.gov/citizens-academy.
