The city of Rogers Water Department will be flushing hydrants as part of its routine maintenance beginning Monday, March 23, through Sunday, May 31, (weekdays only).
Flushing will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this time, you may experience some water discoloration or pressure changes which should be temporary conditions. The water discoloration can be remedied by flushing cold tap water in a laundry tub or outside spigot for approximately 10 to 15 minutes or until the water runs clear.
For more information, call the Water Department at (763) 428-8580.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.