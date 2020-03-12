The city of Rogers Water Department will be flushing hydrants as part of its routine maintenance beginning Monday, March 23, through Sunday, May 31, (weekdays only).

Flushing will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this time, you may experience some water discoloration or pressure changes which should be temporary conditions. The water discoloration can be remedied by flushing cold tap water in a laundry tub or outside spigot for approximately 10 to 15 minutes or until the water runs clear.

For more information, call the Water Department at (763) 428-8580.

Tags

Load comments