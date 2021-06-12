Sticker shock

Rogers High School students participated in the Sticker Shock program, and visited Rogers Wine and Spirits to do their part. 

 Photo courtesy of Rogers Police

Last week, students from Rogers High School, School Resource Officer Berglund, and Liquor Operations Manager Buysse worked together to place over 200 stickers on bottles at Rogers Wine and Spirits as part of its “Sticker Shock” program.

“Sticker Shock” is a community awareness activity designed to prevent people 21 and older from purchasing alcohol, and providing it to underage individuals.

The stickers say “Think Twice...providing alcohol to anyone under the age of 21 may cost you up to $3,000 and/or one year in jail.”

