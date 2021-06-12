Last week, students from Rogers High School, School Resource Officer Berglund, and Liquor Operations Manager Buysse worked together to place over 200 stickers on bottles at Rogers Wine and Spirits as part of its “Sticker Shock” program.
“Sticker Shock” is a community awareness activity designed to prevent people 21 and older from purchasing alcohol, and providing it to underage individuals.
The stickers say “Think Twice...providing alcohol to anyone under the age of 21 may cost you up to $3,000 and/or one year in jail.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.