Bring a basket for this rain-or-shine event on Sunday, March 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lions Central Park in Rogers. Masks and social distancing are strongly required, and there will be activity stations throughout the park. Visit RODWT.org to print off and participate in the coloring contest, and learn what other surprises are in store.

While the event is free, donations will be accepted with 100% of proceeds going directly to All Dog Rescue.

Learn more at rodwt.org/egg-stra-special-event .

