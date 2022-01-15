(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach)
A Rogers native serves aboard USS Portland, a U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendon Wallock joined the Navy to serve the country.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do my part in serving this country and I felt the best way to do that was to enlist and see where my talents take me,” Wallock said.
He currently serves as an operations specialist.
“My favorite part about being an operation specialist is being able to know what the future of my command looks like,” Wallock said. “I am one of the first to know and prepare for what the next ordered tasking is for us.”
Since joining the Navy, he has been assigned to a variety of commands.
“My first three years in the Navy I took part in over 950 funerals at Arlington National Cemetery,” Wallock said. “I have helped sponsor and partook in countless ceremonies throughout the Eastern United Sates for all branches of the military. I even got the honor to go live on stage with Billy Joel and a few of my brothers and sisters. My next command, I took part in commissioning a brand new ship and went underway for her whole first deployment, successfully navigating her way all around the Pacific and Indian Oceans. I work with both sailors and Marines ensuring the safety of each and every one of them on board.
Today, Wallock uses the same skills and values learned in Rogers to succeed in the military.
“Growing up, I was always taught that stumbling, falling, even failing is alright, but quitting is never an option,” Wallock said. “No matter what gets thrown my way, I will always stand up and overcome it with 110% of my efforts.”
USS Portland is named after the U.S. city of Portland, Oregon. The ship is designed to transport Marines and their equipment.
According to Navy officials, amphibious transport dock ships are warships that embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Wallock is most proud of three things.
“I am most proud of my accomplishments at my last command, being part of the face of the Navy and learning how to be ‘squared away,’” Wallock said. “Currently, I am also proud of my junior sailors and all the knowledge I have passed on to them, showing them what it takes to be a leader and not a boss.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Wallock, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy, and for my country, for me is a means of helping others and being a protective shield for back home,” Wallock added. “It betters me in knowing I am doing something good for my country and loved ones and being the less-than-1% who volunteers for one of the most difficult tasks a person can do.”
