Rogers native recently completed training for the U.S. Navy Honor Guard

Seaman Travis Nelson, a Rogers native, joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Nelson serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
“I always wanted to be in the military because in my eyes, service members are our country’s heroes,” he said. “I wanted to be remembered as a hero and I wanted to be a part of a tradition. I seek out adventure and experiences daily and I felt that the Navy would be a great place for that.”
Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.
According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital. Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of the nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.
“What I like most about this command is I can feel a lot of history here,” Nelson said.
Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination. They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination and timing.
The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.
Casket bearers carry the Navy’s past service members to their resting ground. Whether it is in Arlington National Cemetery, or another veteran’s cemetery. The firing party renders the 21 Gun Salute, the signature honor of military funerals, during every Navy Funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.
“Performing at Arlington National Cemetery has really been a once in a lifetime experience for me,” Nelson said. “I feel honored to be a part of the Ceremonial Guard.”
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Nelson is most proud of passing ceremonial guardsman training.
“Completing basic training was a big accomplishment for me,” Nelson said. “I am proud of the accomplishments I have made so far in such a short amount of time.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Nelson, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“The Navy has taught me patience and to be proud of who I am working so hard to become,” he added. “I feel honored to be a part of the Navy and will be for the rest of my life. I have only been in for a few months, and I already know I made the right choice. I will do my best to carry on traditions passed down by other sailors.”
(The information was submitted by Navy Office of Community Outreach, Stephanie Fox)
