Join the Rogers Lions for the annual Breakfast with Santa. This year the Lions will be doing things a little different than years past.
The Lions will be offering a drive-thru take-out breakfast at the new Rogers Event Center, 12716 Main Street, Sunday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Lions will be serving pancakes, eggs and sausage.
Free-will donations are appreciated.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be outside from 9 to 11 a.m. for socially distanced photos. Bring a camera to take photos.
There will also be a mailbox for kids to drop their letters to Santa.
The Lions also want to make sure people purchase tickets for its raffle this month for a chance to win 1 of 12 amazing prizes. Tickets are $10 each. Drawing will take place on Dec. 6. To purchase tickets, reach out to us at rogerslionsraffle@gmail.com and include a name, phone number and quantity of tickets wanted.
