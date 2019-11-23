Rogers Lions salute veterans 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Here, Don Pederson enjoys a visit with grandchildren Alex Pedersen, left, and Kelsey Pedersen. (Photo by David Halgrimson) David Halgrimson Lions Todd Lero and Rick Ihli (also the Rogers Mayor) serve up the goods for the Rogers Lions Veterans Breakfast yesterday. It was held at the Hassan Elementary School. (Photo by David Halgrimson) David Halgrimson Veterans attending the Rogers Lions Club breakfast were greeted by handmade signs from students at Hassan Elementary School. (Photo by David Halgrimson) David Halgrimson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Rogers Lions Club hosted a Veterans Day breakfast at Hassan Elementary School. Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Rogers Rogers Lions Club Veterans Day Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Readers' Choice Voting Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff: 2 charged in Waconia overdose deathTragic death of Little Falls man leads to ‘Change the Outcome’ eventNew restaurant coming to NYA: The Copper CanyonTears of joy: Farmington educators celebrate being added to District 192 teachers contractFarmington's only grocery store Family Fresh will close Dec. 20Community reacts to Farmington grocery store closingOak Park Heights asks legislature to help fund a solution to Norell Ave. intersectionRockford Area Schools superintendent resigns2 teens charged with planting suspicious package at Spring Lake Park High SchoolAndrew "Andy" Justin Nagel Images Videos CommentedImpeachment inquiry is about more than being a jerk (2)Being a jerk main reason Trump to be impeached (2)Gerald "Jerry" A. Kroska (1)Edina Guest Column: Addressing the fact and fiction of traffic studies (1)Lucille M. Malmquist (1)Letter: Biblical literalism and evolution (1)Mary "Mary Jo" Josephine Johnson (1)Lois Betzler (1)Duane J. Helgeson (1)Marilyn C. Kolb (1)
