Rogers Lions raffle winner announced

The Rogers Lions Club completed a very successful raffle on Aug. 5. First prize was two ATVs with a trailer, second prize was a 75” TV and third prize $500. The drawing was held at the Rogers Muni at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, including a live stream on Facebook. Pictured are Rogers Lion Todd Lero congratulating Joe Swanson winner of the two ATVs. Lero is a chair of the raffle.

 David Halgrimson

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments