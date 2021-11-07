It is time once again for the Rogers Lions Club Santa Breakfast. This year’s event is Sunday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon, located at the Rogers Event Center, 12716 Main Street.
The Rogers Lions Club will be hosting the Breakfast with Santa. There will be pancakes and French toast for all who join to be able to eat and Santa will be there in his jolly red suit to take pictures with the kids.
Every kid who brings in a canned food donation for CROSS Food Shelf will receive a free picture with Santa.
The event will be free-will donation, all money raised goes back into the community. There will also be a $5 raffle. First price is a 70-inch Vizio Smart TV, second price is $150 and third prize is a $50 gift card to a local restaurant. Winners do not need to be present to win.
For updates on the event, like the Rogers Lions Club on facebook at Rogerslionsmn or go to their website at rogerslions.org.
