The Rogers Lions Club will be holding two drive-thru fish fry events on Feb. 19 and March 5. Adults can pick between fish and fries or fish, shrimp and fries for $13, whereas children can get fish, mac and cheese and fries for $6.
The events will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the new Rogers Event Center each day.
The Brockton Meadows Neighborhood donated 100 fish fry meals to be handed out to families and individuals in need during the Rogers Lions Club Fish & Shrimp Fry event on February 19th and March 5th. The Brockton Group, Cross, the Hassan elementary social worker and the Rogers elementary social worker were provided many of the vouchers to distribute.
Any remaining vouchers will be available thru the Rogers Senior center or at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.