The Rogers Lions Club had another successful year with the annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 6. Due to COVID-19 many changes had to be made to make sure everyone would remain safe.
Instead of the normal sit-down breakfast, the Lions team prepared and packaged a takeout breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage that was brought out to people in their cars as they drove through the new Rogers Event Center parking lot.
Santa was also on site and with social distancing in mind, Santa, children and parents were all safe. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on a raised platform and the children could sit on a bench on the ground about eight feet away.
More than 500 breakfasts were served between 8 a.m. and noon, and the line up to see Santa was up to a mile long at times.
The Rogers Lions would like to thank the Rogers community for their strong support.
