Under the current COVID-19 circumstances, this year the Fish Fry was a drive-thru event. They still offered great fish, shrimp, fries and mac & cheese. The event was held on Feb. 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. It took place at the Rogers new Event Center located at 21400 Rouillard Avenue. Even though the weather was cold, they served over 320 meals and sold more than 100 raffle tickets, all to benefit the community.

For those who may have missed it, there will be another drive up Fish and Shrimp Fry on Friday, March 5, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm at the Rogers Event Center.

