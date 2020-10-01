Rogers is hosting smaller Night to Unite event Oct. 3

The city of Rogers is hosting an abbreviated Night to Unite event Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rogers Community Center, 21201 Memorial Drive.
Come drive through the parking lot to view emergency vehicles/equipment, say “hi” to police and fire personnel, City Council members, and others.
The city will also be handing out “goodie bags” to each vehicle that visits us. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicle and proceed through the designated route slowly. Enter the community center parking lot on the west side of the lot, and exit on the east side of the lot.
As in past years, the city is excited to partner with the CROSS Food Shelf in Rogers. Please bring a non-perishable food item(s) to donate that will directly support the local community.
As previously stated, city is disappointed that it cannot host its traditional Night to Unite event this year, but this will still be a great opportunity to promote community connectedness.
