Rogers High School’s production of Virtual Musical Mash-up during the 2020-21 academic received numerous honors from Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Education program.
Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, released the following statement to congratulate Rogers’ students for their award-winning production: “I would like to congratulate the cast, crew, and musicians of Rogers High School’s Virtual Musical Mash-up for their numerous Spotlight Education awards. Your hard work and dedication during an extraordinary academic year have not gone unnoticed. Congratulations to all the performers, technicians, and orchestra members, as well as the individual students who were recognized. Thank you for sharing your talents with our community.”
The Spotlight Education honors for Virtual Musical Mash-up included: Honorable Mention A/V Board Operators, Honorable Mention Performance by an Ensemble, Honorable Mention Overall Performance, Honorable Mention Overall Production, Outstanding Overall Technical Team, Outstanding Student Orchestra, Honorable Mention Technical Crew, Honorable Mention Performance in a Leading Role (Isabella Dickmeyer as Maria, Adelaide, Cunégonde), Evaluator Shout-Out (Lauren Theisen), Honorable Mention Performance in a Supporting Role (Hannah Heimer as Eliza, Ensemble), Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role (Grey Cuabo as Cosmo, Tony, Ensemble x2), Evaluator Shout-Out (Aidan Gordon), Honorable Mention Performance in a Leading Role (Lydia Deavel as Kathy Seldon, Reno, Ensemble x2), and Honorable Mention Performance in a Leading Role (Ethan Nylin as Cosmo, Don, Candide).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.