Rogers defeated St. Michael-Albertville in three straight games 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 to win the Section 8AAAA Championship on Saturday night, Nov. 6, at Monticello High School.
The victory sends the Royals volleyball team to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Rogers did not lose a single game in three matches during section play, sweeping Elk River, Bemidji, and St. Michael-Albertville in three games each.
Rogers, the No. 5 seed, draws No. 4 seed Lakeville North in a quarterfinal match Wednesday, Nov. 10, (after this week’s press deadline) at the Xcel Energy Center.
The winner will play the winner of the No. 1 seed Wayzata vs. Roaseville Area High School match on Court 1 at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Xcel Energy Center.
The loser will play the loser of the No. 1 seed Wayzata vs. Roseville Area High School see at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 on Court 2 at the Xcel Energy Center..
The consolation match will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Xcel Energy Center. The third place and championship matches will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Xcel Energy Center.
