On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Rogers swimmers and divers headed to the University of Minnesota to compete against multiple high schools in the annual Maroon and Gold invite.
The girls placed seventh out of 16 high schools in their division. There were many great races from the Lady Royals. Senior Samantha Sylvester took first place in 100 yard backstroke and fourth in the 100 yard fly.
The relay team that consists of Seniors McKenzie Osowski, Kendall Coppersmith, Samantha Sylvester, and Sophomore Kyleigh Craig took sixth place spots in both the 200 yard free and the 400 yard free relays.
Diver Places: Sixth was Sophie Mahnke (11), 16th was Ella Adler (12), 27th was Jayda Bunch (9)
Andover meet
The Rogers Girls Swim and Dive team competed against Andover High School Sept. 22. Although the Royals were able to take the lead on many events, they were just not strong enough for Andover. The final score was Andover at 105 and Rogers at 81.
There were many great swimming and dive moments for the night. Many of the swimmers gained new times for events they haven’t participated in before, or it’s been a long time. Senior Samantha Sylvester took first place in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 2.05.28 and first place in the 500 Yard free with a time of 5.46.85. Senior McKenzie Osowski took first place in 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:27.84 and first place in the 100 Yard free with a time of 57.82. Junior Sophie Mahnke took first place for the divers with a score of 165.25. Senior Ella Adler took the second spot with a score of 160.20. Freshman Jayda Bunch finished fourth with her score of 124.60.
200 Yard Medley Relay — Rogers placed second and fifth
200 Yard Free — First was Samantha Sylvester (12), fourth was Emerson Pakter (8)
200 Yard IM — First was McKenzie Osowski (12), fifth was Riley Grittner (9)
50 Yard Free — Third was Kyleigh Craig (10), fourth was Emerson Pakter (8), fifth was Caelyn DeSotel (11)
100 Yard Fly — Third was Kyleigh Craig (10), Kennedy Remhof (11)
100 Yard Free — First was McKenzie Osowski (12), third was Kendall Coppersmith (12), fourth was Caelyn DeSotel (11)
500 Yard Free — First was Samantha Sylvester (12), fifth was Faith Tembreull (12)
200 Yard Free Relay — Rogers took first, fourth and sixth
100 Yard Back — Fourth was Riley Grittner (9), fifth was Rheanna Gordon (10)
100 Yard Breast — Second was Kendall Coppersmith (12), fifth was Catalina Schemper (9)
400 Yard Free Relay — Rogers took second and fifth
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.