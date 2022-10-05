On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Rogers swimmers and divers headed to the University of Minnesota to compete against multiple high schools in the annual Maroon and Gold invite.

The girls placed seventh out of 16 high schools in their division. There were many great races from the Lady Royals. Senior Samantha Sylvester took first place in 100 yard backstroke and fourth in the 100 yard fly.

