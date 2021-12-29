Sorry, an error occurred.
Ellie Buzzlle had 12 points for the Royals in their convincing win over Moorhead Tuesday, Dec. 21. (Photos by Erik Jacobson)
Clara Glad had a game high 13 points for the Royals vs. Moorhead. Glad also led the team with 8 rebounds and 4 steals.
Katelyn Maciej scores on a fast break vs. Moorhead. Maciej had 11 points in the 74-37 Royals victory.
The Rogers girls basketball team improved their record to 5-2, after a dominating 74-37 victory over Moorhead Dec. 21.
The Royals jumped out to a 12-3 lead and never looked back. Defensively, the Royals were in lock-down mode, with smothering defensive play and full court pressure.
The Royals led 34-18 at the half and continued to pull away in the second half lending to the final 74-37 score.
Offensively, the Royals had a balanced attack with 4 girls scoring in double figures, and 11 players getting into the scoring column.
Clara Glad led Rogers with a game high 13 points, followed by Emily Glass and Ellie Buzzelle with 12 each, and Katelyn Maciej adding 11.
Glad also led the Royals with 8 rebounds and 4 steals.
Moorhead’s Anna Nelson was the lone Spud in double figures with 12 points.
Rogers will take a holiday break and then returned to action on Dec. 28, with an away game at Chanhassen, after press deadline.
