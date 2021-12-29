The Rogers girls basketball team improved their record to 5-2, after a dominating 74-37 victory over Moorhead Dec. 21.

The Royals jumped out to a 12-3 lead and never looked back. Defensively, the Royals were in lock-down mode, with smothering defensive play and full court pressure.

The Royals led 34-18 at the half and continued to pull away in the second half lending to the final 74-37 score.

Offensively, the Royals had a balanced attack with 4 girls scoring in double figures, and 11 players getting into the scoring column.

Clara Glad led Rogers with a game high 13 points, followed by Emily Glass and Ellie Buzzelle with 12 each, and Katelyn Maciej adding 11.

Glad also led the Royals with 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

Moorhead’s Anna Nelson was the lone Spud in double figures with 12 points.

Rogers will take a holiday break and then returned to action on Dec. 28, with an away game at Chanhassen, after press deadline.

