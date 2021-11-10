The Rogers Royals defeated the Park Center Pirates 55-12 in the Section 6AAAAA Championship Friday night, Nov. 6, in Rogers.
Rogers opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 18 and 53 yards by Owen Kanzler, to lead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Special teams then got into the scoring action with two quick scores on consecutive Park Center possessions, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Eric Pearson, and a 41 yard punt return for a touchdown by Kyle Jackson for a 27-0 lead.
The Royals defense was just as impressive, holding the Pirates to only 6 first downs (2 by penalty) and 60 yards of offense in the first half. They clearly had the Pirates offense frustrated.
On their first possession of the second half, Rogers stretched the lead to 48-0 on an 11 yard touchdown run by Anthony Powell. Rogers led 48-6 at the end of the third quarter allowing head coach Marc Franz to clear his bench. Ryan Lund scored the final Rogers touchdown, on a fourth quarter 7 yard run, for the final 55-12 score.
And to put this game away, the Royals scored twice in the last three minutes of the first half on touchdown runs of 1 yard by Kanzler, and 13 yards by Eric Pearson, for a 41-0 lead at the half.
Anthony Powell led the Royals offense with a game high 117 yard rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown, while Kanzler added 75 yards on four carries and three touchdowns. The Royals only attempted one pass, which fell incomplete.
The Royals now head to the state tournament and will face Andover at Osseo High School Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m.
