The Rogers Royals turned back a last-minute scoring chance by the Monticello Magic to save a 14-8 Section 6AAAAA victory Saturday, Oct. 30.
It took Rogers only six plays to score on their first possession of the game, a 30-yard touchdown run by Owen Kanzler, and it appeared the Royal offense was hitting on all cylinders. This had all the markings of a blowout. But Monticello had other ideas, as that would be the only score in the first half for the top-seeded Royals.
The first half ended with the Royals leading 7-0.
Both teams traded possessions to open the second half, before the Royals’ Anthony Powell broke through the Monticello defense for a 72-yard touchdown scamper and a 14-0 Rogers lead. Rogers had a chance to make it a 3 score game on their next possession when they attempted a 27 yard field goal, after a 16-play 60-yard drive to the Monticello 10 yard line.
The kick was blocked, however, and Monticello’s crowd, and bench, was suddenly energized. Monticello then marched 73 yards in 7 plays, scoring on a 3 yard touchdown run by Carson Kolles, and converting a 2-point conversion pass from Luke Emmerich to Joe Schluender to make it 14-8 with 6:26 remaining.
On the Royals next possession, they marched to the Monticello 14-yard line, and with under 2 minutes to play, and Monticello out of timeouts, decided to go for it on fourth down needing only one yard to seal the victory with a first down. The run was stuffed for no gain, however, giving Monticello one last chance with 1:37 left in the game.
Monticello would proceed to march to the Royals 15 yard line in 14 plays, including converting a fourth and 9 from their own 26 yard line earlier in the drive. After two incomplete pass attempts into the end zone, their third attempt was intercepted by the Royals Own Lefebvre at the 8 yard line to seal the victory for the Royals and send them to the section championship.
The victory advances the Royals to the section championship on Nov. 5 against Park Center at Rogers High School.
