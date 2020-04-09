Narine Bourgeois is making the best of distance learning and the stay-at-home order along with her husband Brett, and their six year-old twin boys Matthew and Samuel.
“We spend about two hours a day on school work and the rest of the time, they’re playing video games or playing outside in the yard,” Narine said.
Matthew and Samuel are kindergarteners at Hassen Elementary School in Rogers. Narine has been a stay at home mom since her boys were born.
“When they started kindergarten, it was the first time they’ve been away from me since birth,” Narine said. “They have loved their kindergarten experience so far. They are pretty bummed that they can’t see their friends and they really love and miss their teacher.”
Narine said that the school did a survey and is planning on starting a video chat once a week so the students can talk to their friends.
Narine used to work for the state of California and met Brett on the online dating website eharmony, got engaged, married and became pregnant with twins.
“When I got pregnant with the boys, I didn’t know if I was going to go back to work or not,” Narine said. “The boys were born premature at 32 weeks. We went through the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit), so we already know what to do to keep ourselves safe, germ free and healthy.”
Brett applied for jobs out of state because Narine said California is really difficult to live in with only one income.
“He had offers from Utah, Texas and Minnesota,” Narine said. “The best offer was from Minnesota, so we moved here to Rogers. We just love the four seasons here in Minnesota.”
Brett works for the Met Council and has been working at home since March 16 due to the stay at home order.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the family had to cancel their trip to California this summer.
“We haven’t seen our families since we moved to Minnesota and we were planning on going to southern California because my nephew is graduating from high school. But, everything was canceled including the graduation ceremony. We just canceled the whole trip. It was a pretty big bummer,” Narine said. “We’re just waiting for everything to go back to normal and maybe he can come visit us. It just breaks my heart that his educational life just got taken away and cut short during the end of his senior year.”
Narine said her family are homebodies and Brett usually goes to the store to get groceries and other essential items.
“We’re not scared at getting the virus, but scared we would spread it,” Narine said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Narine said she has wanted to get into photography since her boys were born and was excited when she got a camera from Brett for Christmas.
“I saw online that photographers were doing a project called #frontstepsproject. I went around the neighborhood and took pictures of my neighbors on their front steps using my zoom lens, so I was far enough away,” Narine said. “It was good for me, good for them, and I got to meet some of my neighbors.”
Instead of payment, Narine asked her neighbors to donate to the CROSS food bank in Rogers.
“I do know there’s a lot of help out there for people who need it during this time. I think about people who have lost their jobs or have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Narine said. “We’ve been very fortunate that Brett has been able to work at home.”
