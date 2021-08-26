After 15 years in the making, the new Rogers Event Center was unveiled to the public Aug. 18. Mayor Rick Ihli, Lions President Sue Halgimson, City Council members, and other community members of the Task Force cut the ribbon to commemorate the opening of the building.
Spearheaded by the Rogers Lions Club who wanted a community center in Triangle Park, they began donating funds 15 years ago for the center. The final design of the building is a collaborative result by the Lions Central Park Task Force. The Task Force includes the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, the Rogers Lions Club, City Council representatives, City Staff and Terra Construction.
The Rogers Event Center is located in Lions Central Park at 12716 Main Street. The facility will be able to accommodate a wide variety of events, such as, small business meetings in their conference rooms, large gatherings in their great hall that can seat up to 300 guests and private and public events in their formal gardens. Other amenities include a full-service kitchen and two beverage bars.
The event center hopes to expand with their construction of a splash pad that started in July and is projected to be finished by the end of summer 2022. The project will also include a new picnic shelter, restrooms and a program building. An outdoor stage and a turf lawn are also under construction on the south side of the event center and will be used for future events such as entertainment in the park.
Speeches were made by Halgrimson and Ihli at the ribbon cutting ceremony thanking donors and all those who helped with the construction. Once Ihli cut the ribbon, officially opening the building to the community, the event was concluded with a performance by Bob and the Beachcombers.
The city of Rogers would also like to thank all the donors who Bedrock Motors, Eyewest Vision Clinic & Optical, First National Bank of Elk River, Fricke Sod, Hassan Sand & Gravel, Inc., the Hines Family, Meiny’s Diggers, Omann Brothers Paving, Roger’s Lions, Rogers Wines & Spirits, the Scharber Family and Schmidt Curb Company, Inc.
If anyone would like to contact the Rogers Event Center, they may visit rogersmn.gov/rogers-event-center.
Cutline: Rogers Event Center ribbon cutting 1
Rogers Public Works Director, John Seifert, gave the opening statements at the new Rogers Event Center ribbon cutting celebration on Aug. 19. (Photos by David Holgrimson)
Cutline: Rogers Event Center Ribbon cutting 2
Sue Halgrimson, Rogers Lions president, thanked the community for their help in supporting the Lions for more than 40 years.
Cutline: Rogers Event Center Ribbon cutting 3
Mayor Rick Ihli provided information the Lions Central Park Task Force and the process of constructing the Event center.
Cutline: Rogers Event Center Ribbon cutting 4
The ribbon was cut by Mayor Rick Ihli. Lions president Sue Halgrimson, city council members and others involved in the process commemorated the opening of the Event Center.
Cutline: Rogers Event Center Ribbon cutting 5
Lion president Sue Halgrimson, mayor Rick Ihli and many present and past members of the Rogers Lions Club joined the ribbon cutting ceremony to open the Rogers Event Center.
