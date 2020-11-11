The city of Rogers has announced that Rogers City Hall and Public Works buildings are closed to the public due to COVID-10 impacts.

According to the city, the closers are needed to help minimize the health risk to residents, visitors, and city staff members. All city offices were closed to the public effective Nov. 5, until further notice.

The city continues to adhere to CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines regarding health and safety protocols.

City staff is continuing to work during this time and can provide most services via telephone, website/internet, or by mail. Residents can access city staff and services at rogersmn.gov or by calling 763-428-2253.

