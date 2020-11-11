The city of Rogers has announced that Rogers City Hall and Public Works buildings are closed to the public due to COVID-10 impacts.
According to the city, the closers are needed to help minimize the health risk to residents, visitors, and city staff members. All city offices were closed to the public effective Nov. 5, until further notice.
The city continues to adhere to CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines regarding health and safety protocols.
City staff is continuing to work during this time and can provide most services via telephone, website/internet, or by mail. Residents can access city staff and services at rogersmn.gov or by calling 763-428-2253.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.