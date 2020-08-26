The city of Rogers has decided to cancel the rescheduled Night to Unite event that was set for Oct. 6.

The city said the cancellation decision was out of precaution. “It is not prudent to encourage the types of behavior that we should be avoiding in this time of uncertainty with COVID-19 (neighborhood parties, sharing food, close social interaction, etc.),” the city said on it’s Facebook page. “We are disappointed that we have to cancel yet another fun city event this year, but are excited to make next year’s event bigger and better.”

The city still wants to encourage community connectedness and outreach. It will be hosting a city emergency vehicle “parade” Saturday, Oct. 3. Police and fire vehicles will drive on a designated route through several neighborhoods that afternoon, with specifics (times and route) yet to be determined. Residents will be encouraged to remain in their driveways and at a safe distance during this event. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

