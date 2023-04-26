Rogers Athena Award recipient announced for 2023

Hannah Bruskiewicz led Rogers to back-to-back state volleyball tournaments in 2021 and 2022. She is Rogers’ Athena Award winner.

Senior Hannah Bruskiewicz from Rogers High School is the 2023 recipients of the Athena Award. This is the most prestigious honor that can be awarded to a female high school athlete in the state of Minnesota.

Bruskiewicz competes in the shot put for the Rogers track and field team and played on the Royals volleyball team and made state with the Royals in 2021 and 2022. The Royals volleyball team won the 2022 Northwest Suburban Conference regular-season championship with a record of 26-4 and finished fourth at the Class 4A state tournaments in both 2021 and 2022. She is a member of the RHS chapters of NHS and Youth in Government. Upon graduating from RHS on Thursday, June 9, Bruskiewicz will play volleyball for St. Cloud State University and major in environmental engineering.

