Rogers Athena Award recipient announced for 2023

Senior Hannah Bruskiewicz from Rogers High School is the 2023 recipients of the Athena Award. This is the most prestigious honor that can be awarded to a female high school athlete in the state of Minnesota.
Bruskiewicz competes in the shot put for the Rogers track and field team and played on the Royals volleyball team and made state with the Royals in 2021 and 2022. The Royals volleyball team won the 2022 Northwest Suburban Conference regular-season championship with a record of 26-4 and finished fourth at the Class 4A state tournaments in both 2021 and 2022. She is a member of the RHS chapters of NHS and Youth in Government. Upon graduating from RHS on Thursday, June 9, Bruskiewicz will play volleyball for St. Cloud State University and major in environmental engineering.
The 51st annual Athena Awards ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. The award luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. and recognizes the athletic achievements of young female athletes from high schools in the Minneapolis and west Twin Cities metro area. Former Athena Award winner Connie Fortin, a leader in environmental protection and a senior project manager at Bolton and Menk, Inc., a public infrastructure firm, will be the keynote speaker. Reservations to attend the Athena Awards luncheon in advance must be sent to Kelsey Hans at Kelsey.Hans@minneapolisunited.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.