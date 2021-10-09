Rogers 2021 fall hydrant flushing starting Oct. 11

Look out for Rogers Fall Hydrant Flushing maintenance starting Oct. 11. (Photo courtesy of Rogersmn.gov)

 Kristen Prahl

If residents see water discolors or water pressure changes don’t fret, Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Nov. 12, is Rogers Fall Hydrant Flushing season. Flushing will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Fire hydrants are flushed once a year to remove mineral deposits that may occur inside the pipes that could clog water if not attended to.

During hydrant flushing, residents may experience some water discoloration or pressure changes which should be temporary. The water discoloration can be fixed by flushing cold tap water in a laundry tub or outside spigot for approximately 10 to 15 minutes or until the water runs clear.

Call the Water Department at 763-428-8580 if you have any questions or concerns.

- Compiled by Madelaine Formica

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments