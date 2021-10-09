Rogers 2021 fall hydrant flushing starting Oct. 11

If residents see water discolors or water pressure changes don’t fret, Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Nov. 12, is Rogers Fall Hydrant Flushing season. Flushing will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Fire hydrants are flushed once a year to remove mineral deposits that may occur inside the pipes that could clog water if not attended to.
During hydrant flushing, residents may experience some water discoloration or pressure changes which should be temporary. The water discoloration can be fixed by flushing cold tap water in a laundry tub or outside spigot for approximately 10 to 15 minutes or until the water runs clear.
Call the Water Department at 763-428-8580 if you have any questions or concerns.
- Compiled by Madelaine Formica
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.