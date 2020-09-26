The City of Rogers Water Department will be flushing hydrants as part of its routine maintenance beginning Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Nov. 13 (weekdays only).

Flushing will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this time, you may experience some water discoloration or pressure changes which should be temporary conditions. The water discoloration can be remedied by flushing cold tap water in a laundry tub or outside spigot for approximately 10 to 15 minutes or until the water runs clear.

Please call the water department at 763- 428-8580 with questions or concerns.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments