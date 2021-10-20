Sorry, an error occurred.
Jonah and the Whales was the first act who played at the Rocktoberfest event Saturday, Oct. 2 in Rockford. (Photos courtesy of Crow River Reflections)
Hitchville, a county band, played for an hour and a half at the event.
Belfast Cowboys was another feature artist. They are a Minneapolis group who performs rock, blues, roots and soul music.
Chris Hawkey, a country singer from Minneapolis, closed out the night of performances.
Food, beverages and a beer garden were available for guests. The Rockford Department Fire Auxiliary handled food services and conducted a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for the Rockford Fire Department.
