After considerable conversation, the Rockin Rogers Planning Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Rockin Roger Days. While unfortunate, The committee believe this decision is the responsible path forward. The health and safety of everyone involved is its top priority.
It is impossible to predict the scale and timing of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines are lifted by mid-June, it seems likely that restrictions on large public gatherings will remain in place.
Beyond those uncertainties, the decision took into consideration the relationships the committee has with its valued sponsors. Over the years, the Rogers Lions Club has relied on their partnership and financial support to help defray event expenses, which in turn has allowed it to maximize proceeds and help those in need throughout the communities. Given many businesses are closed or struggling to stay open right now, the Lions could not in good conscience ask them for a donation this year.
The Rogers Lions Club said, “These are conversations we would have preferred not to have, and this is a decision nobody wanted to make, but the reality of our current situation left us little choice. Our focus today remains on supporting each other through this difficult time. When the time is right, we’ll begin planning for the return of Rockin Rogers Days on June 17-19, 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.