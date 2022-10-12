Rockford hosted the Montevideo Thunder Hawks for homecoming Oct. 7. The Rockets just like the previous week vs Minnewaska took control of the game early.
Rockford’s defense took the field first and on the first play NG Josiah Zilmer hit the running back in the backfield and knocked out the ball, DE Alex Altmann jumped on the ball.
On the fourth play of the drive RB Patrick Andry was untouched on his way to the end zone from 16 yards out, making it an early 7-0 lead.
After both teams traded possessions back and forth, Rockford’s RB Logan Stedman cut inside and then cut out and was untouched from 48 yards, then FS Harrison Brun picked off the next play returning it 47 yards giving Rockford a 21-0 lead to end the first quarter.
The next kick off DE Josh Dejewski sprinted down and jumped on a fumbled kickoff. First play, Stedman again weaved in and out of defenders untouched from 39 yards out and the rout was on, 28-0. LB Avery MacDonald got in on the act and stripped the running back and then was able to jump on it.
Andry this time knocked down defenders to get to the edge and finish off a 34 yard TD run. Altmann and DT David Bills blocked the punt and Stedman then converted the short field into a walk in touchdown from 1 yard out making the score at half 40-0.
The second half both teams moved the ball but the Lakers were able to put up some points on the scoreboard as the Rockets were subbing allowing more playing time for the underclassmen. The final was 40-7.
Key stats: QB Tim Houghton was 1-3 for 15 yards and one interception. Andry had 11 carries for 171 yards, one TD. Stedman seven carries for 113 with three TDs and one catch for 15 yards. MacDonald four carries for 23 yards. Leading tacklers: LB Wes Overton nine tackles, MacDonald eight tackles (1 Int/1 FF/2 FR/1 TFL), LB Phil Gorder and LB Braden Blanchard each seven tackles (one for loss), Andry, FS Aiden Smith and LB Patrick Binnebose each had six tackles (one for loss), Altmann, Stedman and Dejewski each with a FR, and Brun interception for touchdown.
Head coach Dan Houghton after the game, “We came out and put our foot on the gas again early in the game, our lineman really have dominated the line of scrimmage in both of the last 2 games. It was a great crowd tonight for homecoming and it was a memorable one as we just tied for the district championship second year in a row. Proud of our guys, our school and the community getting to celebrate the accomplishments of this team over the past couple years.”
This week the Rockets host the Royalton Royals. Last year the Rockets lost 20-7 in their first ever meeting, both teams come in at 4-2 and this is a non-district matchup.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.