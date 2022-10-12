Rockford hosted the Montevideo Thunder Hawks for homecoming Oct. 7. The Rockets just like the previous week vs Minnewaska took control of the game early.

Rockford’s defense took the field first and on the first play NG Josiah Zilmer hit the running back in the backfield and knocked out the ball, DE Alex Altmann jumped on the ball.

