Rockford Triple A winners

Rockford’s Region 5A Triple A student athletes are Kailey DeWolfe and Everett Brun. The purpose of the Minnesota State High School League program is to recognize and honor seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts. The Region 5A banquet was in Maple Lake. (Submitted photo)

