The Rockford Memorial Day Service will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, May 31, at Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford. The National Guard will post and display colors and conduct the rifle salute, with Pastor Arron Fuller providing the invocation and serving as speaker.

The readings will be done by Rockford Lion/City Councilor Rick Martinson, and Jim Winkleman will read names of deceased veterans. The Rockford High School Band will perform the musical selections and Taps and Echo.

Starting May 21 through Memorial Day, memorial plaques will placed at Elmwood Cemetery to remember Rockford area residents who served our country defending our freedom.

The Rockford Area Historical Society also has printed plaques honoring Rockford pioneers who were instrumental in the history of the community. Over 40 informational plaques will be on display to share and celebrate the history of some of the founding pioneers and honored military personnel that helped establish and protect the community.

