The city of Rockford will host fireworks Saturday, Oct. 3, starting at 8 p.m. at Riverside Park. This event would have been part of the annual Rockford River Days celebration, which has been canceled until next year.

Please remember to social distance and do not attend if sick or feeling sick.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments