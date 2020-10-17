Rockford Public Works crews will flush fire hydrants throughout Rockford Tuesday, Oct. 20, starting at 2 a.m. and continuing until completion. Residents might experience low water pressure and discoloration to water. It is recommended that you do not wash clothing during this time period. If the weather is bad, flushing will be delayed to the next day.
